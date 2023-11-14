2 inmates die in Cobb, DeKalb jails just days apart

The first man died Friday at the DeKalb jail, Sheriff Melody Maddox said in a statement. Michael Breedlove, 33, suffered a medical emergency in his cell and was found unresponsive.

Medical personnel began treating Breedlove at the jail and he was taken to the hospital, Maddox said. He could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Breedlove’s death is being investigated by the sheriff’s Office of Professional Standards, Maddox said. The medical examiner has not released his cause of death, and no other details were released.

Breedlove was booked July 14 on a bench warrant, as well as a felony count related to marijuana distribution, jail records show.

The second death happened Monday in the Cobb jail, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Randi Okray. Fernando Carr, 29, began suffering from chest pains while in the recreation yard. He had a documented heart condition and struggled with drug addiction, Okray said.

Carr was immediately taken to the infirmary and given fluids. Initially, he seemed responsive to the treatment and was engaged with the medical staff, Okray said, but he suffered a second episode while receiving care. He was given emergency treatment by the detention center’s medical staff and taken to the hospital in an ambulance. He died later that day at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, Okray said.

The sheriff’s office notified the GBI of Carr’s death and opened an internal investigation, following standard protocol, according to Okray. The Cobb medical examiner will perform an autopsy.

Carr was booked Nov. 1 on multiple felony charges, including possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, jail records show.

Breedlove and Carr were both being held without bond.