Inmate dies after apparent seizure in Cobb County jail

An inmate at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center died Sunday after having what appeared to be a seizure, according to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, which said it has asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to look into the incident. The sheriff’s criminal investigations division also is investigating.

The sheriff’s office says that Raymond Marti, 60, showed signs of a seizure and was treated by staff at the jail before being taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

The Cobb County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death, according to Sheriff’s Office officials.