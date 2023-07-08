Sheriff: 3 teens charged with murder after egging Spalding County home

Credit: Fer Gregory/Shutterstock

Credit: Fer Gregory/Shutterstock

Crime & Public Safety
By
23 minutes ago
X

Three teenagers went to egg a Spalding County home Monday, but after leaving a man dead on the road, they all face charges of murder, officials said.

Sydney Maughon, 18, Jeremy Munson, 18, and McKenzie Davenport, 19, were identified as the suspects and are charged with murder, battery and criminal trespass. Officials said Maughon is accused of firing the shot that killed the victim.

“Because they all plotted and planned together, and traveled to the location with the intent to commit a crime that led up to the murder together, they are all culpable just as if they had each pulled the trigger themselves,” Sheriff Darrell Dix said. “Together they bought that ticket; now together they can ride that ride.”

According to officials, the suspects went to egg a home along Dobbins Mills, where Jonathan Gilbert — also known as Tyler Lane — lived, due to an “ongoing lovers quarrel.” When Gilbert saw what they were doing to his home, he came outside unarmed and confronted the three, Dix said.

The suspects ran back into a vehicle. As Gilbert continued approaching, Maughon, who was a backseat passenger in the car, produced a firearm and shot Gilbert multiple times, Dix said. They then drove away, allegedly leaving Gilbert in the middle of the road.

A 911 call led sheriff’s deputies to respond to the area of the shooting, and there they found Gilbert shot to death. Dix said a witness provided investigators with enough information for them to connect the dots between the victim and suspects. After locating a phone number for one of the suspects, officials contacted Henry County police regarding the vehicle used in the incident.

Credit: Spalding County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Spalding County Sheriff's Office

The vehicle was eventually found at a residence, and law enforcement was able to obtain search warrants for the vehicle and home. During the search, the car and the suspected gun used in the crime were retrieved, officials said.

Maughon and Munson face additional charges, including aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller

An inside look at how Supreme Court’s student loan ruling affects Georgians3h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Muggy conditions from showers, highs in the 90s
13h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Manhunt underway after Gwinnett DA investigator shot while driving
12h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Georgia lieutenant governor hits diversity spending, but gives to Black caucus
17h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Georgia lieutenant governor hits diversity spending, but gives to Black caucus
17h ago

Credit: contributed

Former trooper teaches life lessons through chess
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Manhunt underway after Gwinnett DA investigator shot while driving
12h ago
Clayton school bus driver found fatally shot hours after her last summer route
15h ago
FBI notified after ATM robbery in Cherokee; photos released of suspects
16h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

A special Braves All-Star keepsake section coming Sunday in the AJC
Bob Cohn, 88, built one of the world’s largest PR firms
18h ago
Atlanta Young Thug, YSL trial: After 6 months, 2,000+ potential jurors, no jury yet
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top