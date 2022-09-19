Separate weekend shootings in Gwinnett leave 2 dead, 1 behind bars

The second deadly shooting took place Sunday evening. Officers responded to a home on Burns Road around 8:30 p.m. after getting a report of a person down and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in the front yard, police said.

Responding officers attempted first aid, but the woman died at the scene, according to police. Her name is being withheld until her family is notified.

Early Monday morning, 49-year-old Andre King was arrested in connection with the woman’s death. According to online jail records, King’s address corresponds to an apartment complex located on Burns Road, where she was found.

King was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail on single counts of aggravated assault and felony murder, jail records show. He remains in jail without bond.

No further details have been released about the circumstances around Sunday’s fatal shooting.

Anyone with information related to either homicide is asked to contact Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.