Separate weekend shootings in Gwinnett leave 2 dead, 1 behind bars

Andre King, 49, of Lilburn, was arrested on a murder charge after Gwinnett County police found a woman with a fatal gunshot wound near King's home, officials said. Her shooting death was one of two investigated by Gwinnett police over the weekend.

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Combined ShapeCaption
Andre King, 49, of Lilburn, was arrested on a murder charge after Gwinnett County police found a woman with a fatal gunshot wound near King's home, officials said. Her shooting death was one of two investigated by Gwinnett police over the weekend.

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago
A 3rd victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police say

Three people were shot in two separate incidents in Gwinnett County over the weekend, leaving two dead and one critically injured, officials said Monday.

No suspects have been identified in the first shooting, which was reported Saturday night at an apartment building near Lawrenceville. A man was arrested on multiple charges, including murder, in connection with the second incident, which occurred Sunday at a home in the Lilburn area, Gwinnett police said.

Officers were called to the apartment shooting on Britain Drive just after 7:45 p.m. Saturday, police said. At the scene, they found 39-year-old Patrick Jones of Lawrenceville already dead from a gunshot wound. Responding officers also found a second victim, a 49-year-old man, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds nearby.

Combined ShapeCaption
One man was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting on Britain Drive in Lawrenceville, police said.

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

One man was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting on Britain Drive in Lawrenceville, police said.

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Combined ShapeCaption
One man was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting on Britain Drive in Lawrenceville, police said.

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

The 49-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police. Officials said “the motive for the incident is unknown” but are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

The second deadly shooting took place Sunday evening. Officers responded to a home on Burns Road around 8:30 p.m. after getting a report of a person down and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in the front yard, police said.

Responding officers attempted first aid, but the woman died at the scene, according to police. Her name is being withheld until her family is notified.

Early Monday morning, 49-year-old Andre King was arrested in connection with the woman’s death. According to online jail records, King’s address corresponds to an apartment complex located on Burns Road, where she was found.

King was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail on single counts of aggravated assault and felony murder, jail records show. He remains in jail without bond.

No further details have been released about the circumstances around Sunday’s fatal shooting.

Anyone with information related to either homicide is asked to contact Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

