Separate shootings in Gwinnett County kill 3, injure 2

2 incidents 15 miles apart resulted from arguments, police say
Crime & Public Safety
By
18 minutes ago
X

A man was killed when a confrontation ended in gunfire Thursday night in Gwinnett County, four hours after another shooting in the county that killed two and injured two more.

The shootings at homes in Dacula and on the east side of Lawrenceville were separated by more than 15 miles, but both were believed to be the results of arguments, according to Gwinnett police. No arrests were announced in either incident.

Officers with the East Precinct were called to Jona Trail in Dacula around 11:15 p.m. and found a man dead of a gunshot wound. He was involved in a confrontation with another man, who remained at the scene after the shooting, police Cpl. Juan Madiedo told reporters from outside the home.

“Everyone that was involved in the altercation is presumed to be here, so we are still trying to ascertain who is the victim, who is the suspect at this point,” he said.

Detectives were still processing the scene early Friday and speaking with witnesses, hoping to learn more about what led to the killing.

Four hours earlier, at about 7 p.m., officers with the Central Precinct responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of Baldridge Drive. Two men were found shot dead in the front yard, and two other men were found with gunshot wounds.

Explore2 killed, 2 others injured in Gwinnett County shooting

The injured men were taken to a hospital, where they were said to be stable Friday.

“We do know there was an argument that transpired,” police Officer Mark Meyers said from that scene. “We’re not sure between which parties.”

Both deadly incidents remain under investigation, and police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website

About the Author

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

