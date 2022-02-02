Security guard shot, killed outside downtown Atlanta bar

A security guard was shot and killed Wednesday morning when he was asked to escort a man from a downtown Atlanta bar, Channel 2 Action News reported.
The 28-year-old guard was found with at least one gunshot wound when Atlanta police were called to the Encore Hookah Bar on Luckie Street about 1 a.m., according to Channel 2. He later died at Grady Memorial Hospital.
Homicide unit commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said the guard was asked to remove the shooter from the bar, and the two got into a fight outside. Investigators don’t know why the man was booted from the bar, Woolfolk told the news station from the scene.
The guard’s name was not released.
A suspect has not been identified, and no description is available Wednesday, Woolfolk said. Police were speaking with witnesses and reviewing surveillance camera footage, according to Channel 2.
The deadly shooting comes after a violent week in Atlanta that brought police to six other bars or nightclubs to investigate gunfire. Two people were killed and eight were injured in the six shootings between Jan. 22 and Jan. 29.
