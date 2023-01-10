ajc logo
Second prosecutor leaving Fulton DA’s office ahead of YSL trial

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

For the second time in three months, a Fulton County prosecutor assigned to the major gang case involving rapper Young Thug and more than a dozen of his alleged associates is leaving the district attorney’s office.

Senior Assistant District Attorney Lizzie Rosenwasser is leaving toward the end of the month, a spokesman for the DA’s office confirmed Tuesday.

Rosenwasser argued pre-trial motions in the sweeping gang case, but hasn’t been in court since jury selection officially began last week. Her planned departure comes just months after veteran prosecutor Don Geary left the DA’s office for a job in Gwinnett.

ExploreFulton prosecutors look to delay Young Thug, Gunna trial

Reached by phone Tuesday afternoon, the prosecutor referred all questions to the DA’s spokesman.

Rosenwasser, who is assigned to the major case division, has been with the Fulton DA’s office since February 2021, according to her LinkedIn page. The Emory Law graduate worked for the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office nearly three and a half years and spent almost a year at the Georgia Attorney General’s Office before coming to Fulton.

It wasn’t immediately clear where she plans to go after leaving later this month.

Jury selection in the lengthy YSL trial officially began last Wednesday with nearly 600 Fulton residents reporting to the courthouse over three days. With 14 defendants and the trial expected to last about nine months, prosecutors and defense attorneys may be hard-pressed finding jurors who can afford to miss that much work.

Many of those interviewed in court so far have said they could lose their livelihoods and their homes if they’re forced to sit on this jury. Others who have yet to face the judge have grown visibly irritated with having to wait around for hours or even days for their chance to be excused from jury duty.

ExploreYSL trial: Jury selection off to a slow start

Prosecutors are going after award winning hip-hop artist Young Thug, who is accused of being the leader of the “Young Slime Life.” Authorities say YSL is a southwest Atlanta gang responsible for much of the city’s violent crime.

Attorneys for the 31-year-old, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, strongly deny the charges and say YSL is just a record label.

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

The original RICO indictment named 28 defendants, but eight accepted plea deals and six others will be tried separately, bringing the number of defendants set to stand trial to 14.

Jury selection continued Tuesday on the first floor of the Fulton County courthouse.

Staff writer Jozsef Papp contributed to this article.

