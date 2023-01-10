Second prosecutor leaving Fulton DA’s office ahead of YSL trial

It wasn’t immediately clear where she plans to go after leaving later this month.

Jury selection in the lengthy YSL trial officially began last Wednesday with nearly 600 Fulton residents reporting to the courthouse over three days. With 14 defendants and the trial expected to last about nine months, prosecutors and defense attorneys may be hard-pressed finding jurors who can afford to miss that much work.

Many of those interviewed in court so far have said they could lose their livelihoods and their homes if they’re forced to sit on this jury. Others who have yet to face the judge have grown visibly irritated with having to wait around for hours or even days for their chance to be excused from jury duty.

Prosecutors are going after award winning hip-hop artist Young Thug, who is accused of being the leader of the “Young Slime Life.” Authorities say YSL is a southwest Atlanta gang responsible for much of the city’s violent crime.

Attorneys for the 31-year-old, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, strongly deny the charges and say YSL is just a record label.

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

The original RICO indictment named 28 defendants, but eight accepted plea deals and six others will be tried separately, bringing the number of defendants set to stand trial to 14.

Jury selection continued Tuesday on the first floor of the Fulton County courthouse.

— Staff writer Jozsef Papp contributed to this article.