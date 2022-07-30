ajc logo
SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Rain, storms to curb high temps for metro Atlanta

Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon with the the 7 p.m. forecast for Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon with the the 7 p.m. forecast for Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

A storm front will slowly migrate south through North Georgia on Saturday and it will likely leave a few stray showers in its wake.

Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brad Nitz said the system would slip into the region overnight Friday and bring a smattering of clouds and possible thunderstorms.

The clouds will likely keep temperature milder than usual. The high Saturday is expected to be 89 degrees. There’s a 70% chance of rain for the day.

“More showers and thunderstorms,” Nitz said for the start of the weekend. “So where those storms develop early, of course, that will hold the temperature down even more.”

The scattered front will continue to move south into metro Atlanta by the afternoon and evening. That’s when the storms are most likely, according to Nitz.

“There’ll be some pockets of heavy rain where these thunderstorms develop,” he said. “Some ponding on the roads a possibility with those heavy downpours. Some gusty winds. The main threat from these storms, however, will be the cloud-to-ground lightning.”

The stormy outlook is expected to intensify as early evening rolls around.

“Some of the storms will bring really heavy downpours to our area,” said Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon, “also knocking our temperatures down as well.”

Lots of rain in store for metro Atlanta over the next five days, according to this weather outlook.

Lots of rain in store for metro Atlanta over the next five days, according to this weather outlook.

Lots of rain in store for metro Atlanta over the next five days, according to this weather outlook.

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

