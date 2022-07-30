SATURDAY’S WEATHER: Rain, storms to curb high temps for metro Atlanta

“There’ll be some pockets of heavy rain where these thunderstorms develop,” he said. “Some ponding on the roads a possibility with those heavy downpours. Some gusty winds. The main threat from these storms, however, will be the cloud-to-ground lightning.”

The stormy outlook is expected to intensify as early evening rolls around.

“Some of the storms will bring really heavy downpours to our area,” said Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon, “also knocking our temperatures down as well.”

Combined Shape Caption Lots of rain in store for metro Atlanta over the next five days, according to this weather outlook. Credit: Channel 2 Action New Credit: Channel 2 Action New Combined Shape Caption Lots of rain in store for metro Atlanta over the next five days, according to this weather outlook. Credit: Channel 2 Action New Credit: Channel 2 Action New

