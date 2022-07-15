ajc logo
X

Rubin Bridges’ twin granddaughters still ask when Papa is coming home

Rubin Bridges loved his music and fashion. But his twin granddaughters had his heart, according to his wife. Bridges was killed in April.

Credit: Family photo

Combined ShapeCaption
Rubin Bridges loved his music and fashion. But his twin granddaughters had his heart, according to his wife. Bridges was killed in April.

Credit: Family photo

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago
Bridges, 59, was found shot to death April 15 in southwest Atlanta

He loved fashion and was always dressed in a suit when he left home. But Rubin Bridges was a down-to-earth man, always willing to help others, his wife said.

“He was just that guy,” Esther Regina Bridges told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “He was the go-to person for anything.”

The role he most cherished was as Papa to his 4-year-old twin granddaughters.

“His world was the kids,” his wife said. “He would do anything for his babies.”

Bridges was shot to death in April in southwest Atlanta. One suspect has been arrested but the case remains under investigation. Bridges’ family still struggles to understand why he was killed.

ExplorePolice seek tips after man found dead in wrecked sedan in SW Atlanta

“He would’ve given them anything,” his widow said. “Why would you want to take his life like that?”

The Bridges lived in Fayetteville, but Rubin had previously lived in southwest Atlanta. Sometimes, he’d go meet friends for a night out, his wife said. Those who knew him the longest knew Bridges by nicknames, including his middle name, Ferrow, or Pokey, a name given to him by his great-grandmother.

On the morning of April 15, the 59-year-old man hadn’t returned home. Esther wasn’t worried, figuring perhaps he’d been out late and stayed at a friend’s home. Then she sat down to read the morning news, and she spotted a photo of a wrecked Jaguar that looked like the one her husband had been driving. She immediately wonder if the car had been stolen.

Combined ShapeCaption
Rubin Bridges was shot to death in southwest Atlanta on April 15. He was 59.

Credit: Family photo

Rubin Bridges was shot to death in southwest Atlanta on April 15. He was 59.

Credit: Family photo

Combined ShapeCaption
Rubin Bridges was shot to death in southwest Atlanta on April 15. He was 59.

Credit: Family photo

Credit: Family photo

She couldn’t reach her husband so she made a call to Atlanta police. By then, a Fayette County deputy had arrived at her home with news she never imagined. Her husband had been shot to death inside the car and left to die on Donnelly Avenue.

“He sat there in agony for hours,” Esther said.

Months later, Esther yearns for answers. She’s thankful for her grandchildren, including the twins who spend the weekends with her. The girls still ask where their Papa is and when he can return home.

“Grandma can’t fix it,” she said.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks
Steak Shapiro, Sandra Golden reunite, now on 92.9/The Game14h ago
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
9h ago
Man’s body still missing 3 years after Georgia medical examiner shipped it via FedEx
17h ago
Mother charged in DeKalb cold case murder accused of drugging, striking son
11h ago
Mother charged in DeKalb cold case murder accused of drugging, striking son
11h ago
Warnock to congressional leaders: Don’t let China competition bill fall apart
30m ago
The Latest
Atlanta’s homicides up for 3rd straight year
30m ago
Thomas Arnold loved the outdoors, serving his Poncey-Highland community
30m ago
Artez Benton, scholarship student turned entrepreneur, ‘did everything right’
30m ago
Featured
DeKalb police recruits were searching for clues to the identify of the the dead child found in DeKalb. This photograph was published in the March 2, 1999 Atlanta Constitution. The search for clues required 23 years. AJC PRINT ARCHIVES

Credit: AJC Print Archives

How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
Deja News: Georgia Guidestones gone, but mystery of their 1980s origin remains
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top