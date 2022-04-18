BreakingNews
Thomas W. Cole, Clark Atlanta University’s first president, dies at 81
Police seek tips after man found dead in wrecked sedan in SW Atlanta

Rubin “Pokey” Bridges was found shot to death inside a vehicle Friday morning outside the Donnelly Courts apartments on Donnelly Avenue. The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public's help to make an arrest in the case.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help to develop leads after a man was fatally shot Friday outside a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.

Atlanta police have released a photo of the victim, Rubin “Pokey” Bridges, in the hope that someone knows how the man ended up dead in a wrecked sedan near the entrance to the Donnelly Courts apartments.

Police are seen at a scene where a man was found shot and dead inside a sedan after it crashed into a fence at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex on Friday, April 15. The crash occurred outside of the Donnelly Courts apartments. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Police are seen at a scene where a man was found shot and dead inside a sedan after it crashed into a fence at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex on Friday, April 15. The crash occurred outside of the Donnelly Courts apartments. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Police are seen at a scene where a man was found shot and dead inside a sedan after it crashed into a fence at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex on Friday, April 15. The crash occurred outside of the Donnelly Courts apartments. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Bridges was discovered in the front seat of the car, which had crashed into a metal fence along Donnelly Avenue. The wreck brought Atlanta police to the apartment complex around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Detectives canvassed the area late into the morning to find anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or heard gunshots.

According to police Lt. Ralph Woolfolk, who commands the homicide unit, investigators believe the shots were fired from inside the vehicle. They were working to collect evidence Friday before the sedan was sent to a state crime lab for processing.

Detectives said they would rely on evidence obtained from inside a silver sedan that crashed outside the Donnelly Courts apartments after a man was discovered dead in the front seat. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Detectives said they would rely on evidence obtained from inside a silver sedan that crashed outside the Donnelly Courts apartments after a man was discovered dead in the front seat. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Detectives said they would rely on evidence obtained from inside a silver sedan that crashed outside the Donnelly Courts apartments after a man was discovered dead in the front seat. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

“We’re going to be depending heavily on trace evidence as it pertains to this investigation,” Woolfolk said from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

