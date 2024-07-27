Crime & Public Safety

Roswell man arrested, charged with killing girlfriend

Suspect was apprehended at a traffic spot shortly after family reported the body
Police tape is pictured at the scene near the intersection of Garvey and Garfield Avenue in Monterey Park, California, on Jan. 22, 2023, where police are responding to reports of multiple people shot. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Police tape is pictured at the scene near the intersection of Garvey and Garfield Avenue in Monterey Park, California, on Jan. 22, 2023, where police are responding to reports of multiple people shot. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
By
15 minutes ago

An hour and a half after a family member found 27-year-old Andreily Rodriguez’s body inside a Belmont Drive apartment, her boyfriend, 32-year-old Inga Bruno, was arrested for her death, officials said.

Investigators responded to reports of Rodriguez’s death inside Champion Green Apartments around 8:30 a.m. Friday. Officials confirmed the victim suffered visible injuries consistent with a homicide.

Officers said they quickly identified Rodriguez’s boyfriend as a suspect but did not say what information led to the accusation. Bruno was taken into custody following a traffic stop around 10 a.m. Friday.

“Preliminary information indicates that this was a domestic-related crime, and there are no additional outstanding suspects,” the Roswell Police Department said.

Bruno has been charged with malice murder and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony. He is currently being held in Fulton County Jail.

The case remains an active investigation. Anyone with more information is asked to call Roswell police at 770-640-4100 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

About the Author

Follow Merrill Hart on twitter

Merrill Hart is a local government intern for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a rising fourth-year student studying English and Cognitive Science at the University of Virginia.

Editors' Picks
Placeholder Image

Credit: File photo

Woman found dead inside Roswell apartment; suspect detained
Placeholder Image

Credit: Henri Hollis

Gwinnett man who claimed wife shot herself convicted of her murder
Placeholder Image

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

At-risk adults found abused, neglected at Clayton care home, police say
Placeholder Image

Credit: Family Photo

Lawsuit filed over teen’s 2022 in-custody death at Georgia detention center
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AJC

3 members of gospel group The Nelons, state official die in plane crash2h ago
Man arrested for deadly Buckhead gas station shooting
South Georgia man, 75, shot in exchange of gunfire with deputies
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of J. Alburl, the Imprints

How a food court shooting led a 12-year-old chef to Aviva by Kameel’s kitchen
The first birthday without Rosalynn Carter: Plains still celebrates her
EXCLUSIVE: King Center embarks on $100 million reinvention plan