Roswell man arrested, charged with killing girlfriend

An hour and a half after a family member found 27-year-old Andreily Rodriguez’s body inside a Belmont Drive apartment, her boyfriend, 32-year-old Inga Bruno, was arrested for her death, officials said.
Investigators responded to reports of Rodriguez’s death inside Champion Green Apartments around 8:30 a.m. Friday. Officials confirmed the victim suffered visible injuries consistent with a homicide.
Officers said they quickly identified Rodriguez’s boyfriend as a suspect but did not say what information led to the accusation. Bruno was taken into custody following a traffic stop around 10 a.m. Friday.
“Preliminary information indicates that this was a domestic-related crime, and there are no additional outstanding suspects,” the Roswell Police Department said.
Bruno has been charged with malice murder and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony. He is currently being held in Fulton County Jail.
The case remains an active investigation. Anyone with more information is asked to call Roswell police at 770-640-4100 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
