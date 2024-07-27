Roswell man arrested, charged with killing girlfriend

An hour and a half after a family member found 27-year-old Andreily Rodriguez’s body inside a Belmont Drive apartment, her boyfriend, 32-year-old Inga Bruno, was arrested for her death, officials said.

Investigators responded to reports of Rodriguez’s death inside Champion Green Apartments around 8:30 a.m. Friday. Officials confirmed the victim suffered visible injuries consistent with a homicide.

Officers said they quickly identified Rodriguez’s boyfriend as a suspect but did not say what information led to the accusation. Bruno was taken into custody following a traffic stop around 10 a.m. Friday.