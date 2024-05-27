Crime & Public Safety

Rome man charged with murder after stepmother dies in house fire

Two cats and a dog also killed in fire
A Rome man was arrested and charged with murder Saturday after officials say he intentionally set fire to a home in Floyd County, killing his stepmother and pets.

Timothy Edward Lary, 26, was charged with murder, two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of cruelty to animals, three counts of arson, neglect to a disabled adult or elderly person, and criminal damage to property.

Rome police were called to a house fire on Addington Court Saturday night where they found a woman trapped inside with flames coming out the roof and around the front door, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Officers found Lary outside, shirtless. According to Channel 2, Lary and Lary’s father both told officers Lary had set the fire.

The father told officials that he and his wife rented the lot from Lary’s mother. The father said Lary believed the property should belong to him and wanted his mother to sell it so he could have the money, according to Channel 2.

Lary allegedly threaten to burn the house down while his father and stepmother were at work, but his father said Lary grabbed a bunch of papers, lit them on fire and threw them onto the mattress in his room.

Once the fire was extinguished, the body of a 70-year-old was found along with two cats and a dog, according to Channel 2.

Lary is being held at the Floyd County Jail without bond.

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

