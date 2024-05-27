Rome man charged with murder after stepmother dies in house fire

Officers found Lary outside, shirtless. According to Channel 2, Lary and Lary’s father both told officers Lary had set the fire.

The father told officials that he and his wife rented the lot from Lary’s mother. The father said Lary believed the property should belong to him and wanted his mother to sell it so he could have the money, according to Channel 2.

Lary allegedly threaten to burn the house down while his father and stepmother were at work, but his father said Lary grabbed a bunch of papers, lit them on fire and threw them onto the mattress in his room.

Once the fire was extinguished, the body of a 70-year-old was found along with two cats and a dog, according to Channel 2.

Lary is being held at the Floyd County Jail without bond.