Rodeo accident in NW Georgia kills aspiring teacher from Canton

A fun family event in northwest Georgia turned tragic when a mishap at a rodeo killed a 20-year-old Canton woman.
Breanna Chadwick, an education student at Reinhardt University, was attending Wagon Train festivities in Chatsworth on Thursday when a horse plowed into a gate in an arena and the gate struck her, Murray County fire department officials told the Dalton Daily Citizen.
She was flown to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where she died Friday.
The Murray County Saddle Club, which sponsors the annual event, decided to continue with the weekend activities “after a lot of tears and heavy consideration, and after speaking with the family.”
A candlelight vigil in her honor was held Friday. Her funeral was Wednesday in Ball Ground.
Friends and family responded with an outpouring of support and happy memories of Chadwick.
“She was such a bright light,” one commenter said on Facebook. “Whenever I saw her, she had a smile and she always made my smile get bigger.”
“She always had a beautiful smile and was full of sass,” her obituary said. “You could always find her at Chick-fil-A getting a lemonade or at Bruster’s getting a single scoop of birthday cake ice cream. She loved the color teal, her jeep, Lily, and Peanut, but most of all she loved her family and friends.”
A GoFundMe campaign organized to cover medical and funeral costs had raised more than $23,000 as of Wednesday. The goal was to create a scholarship fund in Chadwick’s name.
About the Author