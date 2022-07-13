Rodeo accident in NW Georgia kills aspiring teacher from Canton

Friends and family responded with an outpouring of support and happy memories of Chadwick.

“She was such a bright light,” one commenter said on Facebook. “Whenever I saw her, she had a smile and she always made my smile get bigger.”

“She always had a beautiful smile and was full of sass,” her obituary said. “You could always find her at Chick-fil-A getting a lemonade or at Bruster’s getting a single scoop of birthday cake ice cream. She loved the color teal, her jeep, Lily, and Peanut, but most of all she loved her family and friends.”

A GoFundMe campaign organized to cover medical and funeral costs had raised more than $23,000 as of Wednesday. The goal was to create a scholarship fund in Chadwick’s name.