Rockdale deputy found not guilty of animal cruelty after death of 3 dogs

Rockdale deputy indicted on animal cruelty charges following death of his dogs

The investigation was opened in July after Tolbert posted on social media about his three dogs dying from heat exhaustion. A search warrant executed at his property revealed unsanitary living conditions and improper disposal of the canines that violated state law, according to the sheriff’s office.

An internal administrative investigation found Tolbert violated two sheriff’s office policies: code of conduct to abide by all laws, and the canine handler conduct. He received a 32-hour suspension without pay and was reassigned to the jail division.

Investigators attempted to arrest Tolbert and charge him with animal cruelty soon after the search, but the sheriff’s office said judges refused to sign the warrant. The judges said there was lack of probable cause and a conflict of interest since the GBI should have been investigating the case, authorities said.

The District Attorney’s Office also previously cited a lack of evidence and declined to prosecute the case at that time, the sheriff’s office added.