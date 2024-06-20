Rockdale deputies investigate fatal shooting at home near Conyers

A woman was shot and killed at a Rockdale County home early Thursday, according to her family.
Sheriff’s office deputies were called to the house on Golfview Terrace near Conyers. When they arrived, they found the victim.
Her family told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the woman was a 24-year-old mother of two.
Officials have not released any information about the incident or what led to it.
Several crime scene investigators were collecting evidence at the home, which had been taped off, as investigators spoke to any potential witnesses.
