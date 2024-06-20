Crime & Public Safety

Rockdale deputies investigate fatal shooting at home near Conyers

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a shooting left one woman dead at a home near Conyers on Thursday.
53 minutes ago

A woman was shot and killed at a Rockdale County home early Thursday, according to her family.

Sheriff’s office deputies were called to the house on Golfview Terrace near Conyers. When they arrived, they found the victim.

Her family told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the woman was a 24-year-old mother of two.

Officials have not released any information about the incident or what led to it.

Several crime scene investigators were collecting evidence at the home, which had been taped off, as investigators spoke to any potential witnesses.

We have an AJC photographer at the scene to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

