TRAFFIC ALERT: Serious crash shuts down I-20 in DeKalb County
Rockdale County deputy hit, killed while directing traffic

Rockdale County sheriff's Deputy Walter Jenkins died at Grady Memorial Hospital after being hit by a car Wednesday night. He had been directing traffic, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

A Rockdale County sheriff’s deputy was fatally wounded Wednesday when he was hit by a car while directing traffic, authorities said.

Deputy Walter Jenkins was hit around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Ga. 138 and Ga. 912, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died.

The driver who hit Jenkins stayed at the scene, the sheriff’s office said in the release obtained by Channel 2 Action News.

No further information was provided about the traffic detail Jenkins was working, or the extent of his injuries.

The investigation is being handled by the Georgia State Patrol, Channel 2 reported.

This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News. We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

