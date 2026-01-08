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The Imperfect Alibi: An AJC Investigation

Multimedia

An AJC Short Documentary
THE IMPERFECT ALIBI

An AJC Short Documentary

GBI exhumes body of deacon murdered at Georgia church in 1985

GBI exhumes body of deacon murdered at Georgia church in 1985

Dennis Perry released from prison

PHOTOS: Dennis Perry freed in Ga. church murders case

PHOTOS: Hearing

PHOTOS: Testimony about conviction in Ga. church murders

Rising Daughter church steeple

Video: Introducing the Rising Daughter investigation

Rising Daughter Butch Kennedy

Photos: How the Rising Daughter case unfolded

More Imperfect Alibi News

AJC reporter wins national award for young journalists

From the editor: A note to readers

What is the Georgia Innocence Project?

South Georgia prosecutor with decades of misconduct accusations resigns

GBI exhumes body of deacon murdered at Georgia church in 1985

Documentary on AJC reporting that helped free prisoner to air on GPB

GBI searches property of man tied to Ga. church murders investigation

THE EXONERATION

Man walks free after conviction tossed in Ga. church murders

Dark legacy of overturned convictions trails longtime prosecutor

Conviction overturned in Ga. church murders case