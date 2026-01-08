Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Joshua Sharpe, whose investigation into a decades-old church murder in South Georgia, helped set an innocent man free, has been honored a...
John B. Johnson III has left his long-held post as a top prosecutor at the Brunswick District Attorney’s Office.
Agents removed several small evidence bags of material from the casket, which they said would be tested for DNA.
An Atlanta Journal-Constitution documentary will air on Georgia Public Broadcasting Oct.
GBI agents on Thursday conducted an hours-long search on the property of Erik Sparre, a man linked through DNA to the scene of a 1985 double murder in a South Georgia church.
A Georgia man left prison Thursday on a signature bond after winning a bid for a new trial in a 1985 Georgia church murder in which he has always said he was innocent.
John B.
Dennis Perry, 58, has served 20 years of two life sentences since a jury convicted him in 2003 for the fatal shooting Harold and Thelma Swain at Rising Daughter Baptist Church...