Residents displaced after fire at SW Atlanta apartment complex

Officials are investigating a fire that broke out early Tuesday at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta and ultimately displaced a half-dozen residents.

Crews responded just after 2 a.m. to the blaze at the Martin Manor Apartments in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to Atlanta fire spokesperson Anaré Holmes. The complex is located just south of I-20 in the Harland Terrace neighborhood.

The fire burned several units, officials said, but everyone made it out safely. Holmes said the resident who called 911 was outside the building while talking with dispatchers.