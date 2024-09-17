Breaking: Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been indicted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges
Residents displaced after fire at SW Atlanta apartment complex

Barbara Lampkin stands outside her apartment after a fire broke out early Tuesday in southwest Atlanta, officials said.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Barbara Lampkin stands outside her apartment after a fire broke out early Tuesday in southwest Atlanta, officials said.
By
49 minutes ago

Officials are investigating a fire that broke out early Tuesday at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta and ultimately displaced a half-dozen residents.

Crews responded just after 2 a.m. to the blaze at the Martin Manor Apartments in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to Atlanta fire spokesperson Anaré Holmes. The complex is located just south of I-20 in the Harland Terrace neighborhood.

The fire burned several units, officials said, but everyone made it out safely. Holmes said the resident who called 911 was outside the building while talking with dispatchers.

“Our reports indicated there were no rescues … that our primary and secondary searches for any victims were clear, an indicator that everyone made it out safe,” Holmes added.

At the scene, the American Red Cross helped six people from three families who were displaced, according to spokesperson Suzanne Lawler. Volunteers provided comfort kits, assistance and recovery planning to those affected.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze by 4:45 a.m. Holmes said investigators were working to determine what caused the fire.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

