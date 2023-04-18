X

Remains found in Fulton ID’d as Hapeville man; homicide investigation opened

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago
Authorities have not confirmed if 2nd set of remains belongs to business partner

A homicide investigation is underway after human remains found in southern Fulton County last month were identified this week as a Hapeville man, according to the GBI.

The county medical examiner’s office on Tuesday confirmed the remains as those of 39-year-old Jason Salter. A second set of remains found in the same location March 11 has not been identified.

The discovery was made by Chattahoochee Hills police on a property north of the city, authorities said.

Salter was last seen Feb. 25 with his friend and business partner, Kenny Guerra, in East Point, according to Channel 2 Action News. The fathers, who co-owned Rockstar Lifestyle Print Shop in South Fulton, were eventually reported missing.

Family members told the news station the two were inseparable and believe they were meeting someone before they disappeared.

“Scientists are conducting DNA processing on the second set of remains to get an identification,” the GBI said.

Friends told Channel 2 that Salter’s Nissan Altima was found in a Family Dollar parking lot, while Guerra’s BMW was discovered at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.

“These two guys, they are loved by so many,” their friend Torey Tomlinson said last month.

Authorities have not publicly identified any suspects. Salter’s family is expected to speak this afternoon at GBI headquarters in DeKalb County.

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Tuesday sheriff’s election begins Clayton County’s post-Victor Hill era
Atlanta Hawks, Chase host watch party for Game 2 matchup with Celtics
3h ago
Dominion Voting defamation trial could reverberate in Georgia
