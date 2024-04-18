Rapper GloRilla arrested on DUI charge in Gwinnett

Grammy Award-nominated rapper GloRilla was arrested Tuesday morning in Gwinnett County and accused of driving under the influence, authorities said.

The artist, whose real name is Gloria Woods, was pulled over at around 4:15 a.m. after a Suwanee police officer spotted a black Mercedes-Benz making a U-turn at a red traffic light on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, near Vista Point Lane, according to an incident report obtained Thursday.

The officer stated they could smell marijuana coming from inside the car, alcohol on her breath, and that her eyes appeared to be bloodshot and watery. She then admitted to drinking alcohol that evening, police said.

“I asked Woods how much she had consumed and what beverages she had consumed; however, Woods continued to relay that it does not matter and she was good to drive,” the officer wrote in the report.

After noticing “her sentences were not always making sense” and that “she had a hard time finishing her thoughts,” police said Woods agreed to do several field sobriety tests. During the tests, the officer said they saw several signs that she was under the influence.

Woods was then asked if she would take a breathalyzer test, but she refused, according to authorities. During that time, her right breast “slipped out from underneath her clothing,” though she was unaware and had to be told by the officer to cover up, the report stated. Woods was then placed under arrest.

According to the report, another officer later stated they found marijuana and an open container in the vehicle. Police said Woods gave permission for the vehicle to be left in the care of a man who eventually arrived at the scene.

Woods was booked into jail on charges of driving under the influence, open container and failure to obey a traffic control device, police said. She was released after posting bond.

At the time of Tuesday’s incident, the Memphis rapper said she was on her way home from a venue in Atlanta, the report stated.

On Saturday, Woods is set to perform at the Atrium Health Amphitheater in Macon before heading to Savannah for another show the following weekend. She returns to Atlanta for a two-day performance alongside rapper Megan Thee Stallion at State Farm Arena on May 31 and June 1.

They had collaborated for Woods’ new single “Wanna Be,” released earlier this year.

Woods rose to fame following her 2022 song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” with producer Hitkidd, which earned a Grammy nomination for best rap performance.