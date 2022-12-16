Prosecutors relent some, but still seek to restrict filming at upcoming gang trial

He also noted that the Georgia Supreme Court has made it clear that “open courtrooms are an indispensable element of an effective and respected judicial system” and that the state Constitution “point blankly states that criminal trials shall be public.”

“Rather than acknowledge the importance of keeping these proceedings open and accessible to the public to dispel criticism that this is a prosecution intended to punish rap artists for their lyrics and lifestyle, the State has instead filed two motions seeking to undermine the right of public access to this trial,” wrote Clyde, who represents the AJC, WSB-TV, CNN and The Associated Press.

Prosecutor Lizzie Rosenwasser backed off the state’s initial position at Thursday’s hearing, telling the judge the DA’s office is amenable to news outlets filming the testimony of investigators and experts. But she asked that Glanville prohibit the video recording of “lay witnesses,” including victims and those testifying against the defendants.

“We’re very concerned about YSL-related witnesses and crime victims,” Rosenwasser said, noting several of the state’s witnesses have been threatened since the DA’s office charged 28 people in the sweeping gang case last May.

Those charged in the case included popular musicians Young Thug and his close friend Gunna, who was released from jail this week after entering an Alford plea to the single count he faced.

Explore Rapper Gunna released from jail after entering guilty plea in gang RICO case

The 29-year-old, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, entered a negotiated plea to conspiring to violate the state’s RICO act on Wednesday in which he didn’t admit to committing a crime, but acknowledged it was in his best interest to take the state’s deal.

Prosecutors also asked that any photographers shooting the proceedings remain mindful of sensitive paperwork and not show any close-ups of the attorneys’ tables.

Glanville acknowledged there were “significant safety concerns” surrounding witnesses who have chosen to testify, and instructed the parties to work together in the coming weeks to come up with a proposed order governing which witnesses could be photographed and filmed when the trial gets underway.

Jury selection is set to begin Jan. 4 and several attorneys have said their clients are open to the idea of a pleas deal. But with more than two dozen defendants remaining and the state planning to call about 300 witnesses, Glanville estimates the trial could take nine months.