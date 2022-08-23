President of local police union says Rayshard Brooks decision is ‘great news’

Knapp, whose union represents more than 1,000 Atlanta police officers, said a news conference held by special prosecutors laid out the facts and evidence involving the 2020 fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks. Officers Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan will not face criminal charges.

”We think justice was served,” Knapp said. “We feel that our officers acted accordingly and in accordance with law, and that was divulged today.”