President of local police union says Rayshard Brooks decision is ‘great news’

Atlanta police Lt. Kevin Knapp, who serves as the president of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers local 623 union, said that Tuesday’s decision not to prosecute his fellow officers is “obviously great news.”
Knapp, whose union represents more than 1,000 Atlanta police officers, said a news conference held by special prosecutors laid out the facts and evidence involving the 2020 fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks. Officers Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan will not face criminal charges.
”We think justice was served,” Knapp said. “We feel that our officers acted accordingly and in accordance with law, and that was divulged today.”
Knapp added that the city is on high alert and prepared if any protests arise.
