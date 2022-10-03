Powder Springs man charged with felony arson after house fire

Michael Lee Thomason, 45, of Powder Springs, was arrested Thursday afternoon, more than 12 hours after firefighters responded to the blaze on Gaydon Road, Cobb Fire and Emergency Services said in a news release. Thomason was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on one count of first-degree arson, a felony, and remains there without bond.

Crews were called to the residential fire just before 2:30 a.m. and found it had multiple points of origin, officials said. Investigators later determined the blaze had been set intentionally.