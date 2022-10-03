ajc logo
X

Powder Springs man charged with felony arson after house fire

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

A Cobb County man has been arrested and charged with arson after investigators linked him to a house fire early Thursday morning, officials said.

Michael Lee Thomason, 45, of Powder Springs, was arrested Thursday afternoon, more than 12 hours after firefighters responded to the blaze on Gaydon Road, Cobb Fire and Emergency Services said in a news release. Thomason was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on one count of first-degree arson, a felony, and remains there without bond.

Crews were called to the residential fire just before 2:30 a.m. and found it had multiple points of origin, officials said. Investigators later determined the blaze had been set intentionally.

Officials did not share Thomason’s alleged motive, but jail records show the fire took place about a half-mile from the suspect’s home.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Cobb Fire and Emergency Services at 770-499-3868.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Roddy Jones: After Georgia Tech’s upset of Pitt, ‘other wins to be had’3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Lane closures on I-285 to stymie traffic for at least 8 months
12h ago

Police: Man stabs woman to death in Roswell, then steps in front of semi on I-285
5h ago

Credit: Brynn Anderson

The Jolt: Fair Fight court defeat rocks Kemp-Abrams rematch
11h ago

Credit: Brynn Anderson

The Jolt: Fair Fight court defeat rocks Kemp-Abrams rematch
11h ago

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Three Jackets earn ACC honors after win over Pittsburgh
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man’s body found floating in Chattahoochee River near Roswell park
1h ago
2 Cobb officers injured in I-75 traffic stop after car hits patrol vehicles
2h ago
Police: Cobb woman strangled 78-year-old mother to death with robe belt
3h ago
Featured

Credit: © Audra Melton

Turned away from urgent care — and toward a big emergency room bill
10h ago
Convoy of Care: Where to donate to help survivors of Hurricane Ian
11h ago
Lane closures on I-285 to stymie traffic for at least 8 months
12h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top