Police: Woman hospitalized in apparent road rage shooting near Midtown

A suspected road rage shooting left a woman injured in the Brookwood neighborhood of northwest Atlanta early Sunday morning, according to police.
The 24-year-old woman was found by police just after 3 a.m. near the Peachtree Street and 25th Street intersection where a Chipotle and Christ Church Presbyterian Church are located. The area is located between I-75 and I-85, just before the Downtown Connector begins.
The victim was inside her vehicle and had sustained a gunshot wound, police said. She was described as alert and taken to a hospital.
While police said the shooting may have stemmed from a road rage incident, it is not clear what may have sparked the escalation to gunfire. No other details were released about the case.
