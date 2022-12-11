BreakingNews
UPDATE: 77-year-old mother found stabbed to death in Buckhead home, SUV stolen
Police: Woman hospitalized in apparent road rage shooting near Midtown

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

A suspected road rage shooting left a woman injured in the Brookwood neighborhood of northwest Atlanta early Sunday morning, according to police.

The 24-year-old woman was found by police just after 3 a.m. near the Peachtree Street and 25th Street intersection where a Chipotle and Christ Church Presbyterian Church are located. The area is located between I-75 and I-85, just before the Downtown Connector begins.

The victim was inside her vehicle and had sustained a gunshot wound, police said. She was described as alert and taken to a hospital.

While police said the shooting may have stemmed from a road rage incident, it is not clear what may have sparked the escalation to gunfire. No other details were released about the case.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

