Police: Woman carjacked on Peachtree Road in Buckhead

Officers were called to the 3000 block of Peachtree Road just before 8:30 a.m. and spoke to the woman who said she was in her Nissan Sentra, stopped at the traffic light at West Paces Ferry Road, when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up behind her, according to a news release.

The woman told police that two men, who were not identified, got out of the vehicle and tried to get into her car on the passenger side, the news release states. She drove away, but as she drove, shots were fired.