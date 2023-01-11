ajc logo
Police use ‘Find my iPhone’ app to arrest 2 alleged armed robbers in Clayton

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

Clayton County police used the “Find my iPhone” app to locate and arrest two armed robbery suspects accused of stealing a cellphone from a man in Jonesboro, authorities said Wednesday.

Chase Phillips, 21, and an unidentified 14-year-old boy are facing several charges after they were found by officers about two miles south of where they allegedly assaulted and robbed the victim Saturday, according to police.

“During that interaction, the two suspects pistol-whipped the victim in the back of his head and stole his cellphone,” police said.

Officers responded around 3 p.m. to the 6700 block of Tara Boulevard and found the victim, whose name was not released, suffering from a head injury. During the investigation, police determined that both suspects were armed, and after using the app, officers located them in the area of Jesters Lake Drive and North Main Street.

The 14-year-old was found with a Google Pixel cellphone and 9mm handgun in his underwear, which both had been stolen during another robbery, police said. The teenager was taken into custody without incident, according to authorities.

Phillips attempted to flee the scene, but police said he was apprehended following a short chase. He was found in possession of a handgun, according to authorities.

In total, both suspects were found with two guns, two phones, additional magazines, ammunition, a digital scale and an undisclosed amount of marijuana, police said.

Phillips is facing charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, obstruction of an officer, drug related objects, and pedestrian in the roadway, according to authorities.

The 14-year-old is facing charges of armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a handgun by a person under 18, police said.

