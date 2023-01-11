Police use ‘Find my iPhone’ app to arrest 2 alleged armed robbers in Clayton

Phillips attempted to flee the scene, but police said he was apprehended following a short chase. He was found in possession of a handgun, according to authorities.

In total, both suspects were found with two guns, two phones, additional magazines, ammunition, a digital scale and an undisclosed amount of marijuana, police said.

Phillips is facing charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, obstruction of an officer, drug related objects, and pedestrian in the roadway, according to authorities.

The 14-year-old is facing charges of armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a handgun by a person under 18, police said.