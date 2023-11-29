Police: SWAT team responds after shots fired at officers in South Fulton

The South Fulton police SWAT team is at the scene in the 4400 block of Roosevelt Highway.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Combined ShapeCaption
The South Fulton police SWAT team is at the scene in the 4400 block of Roosevelt Highway.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By
16 minutes ago

Shots fired at officers Tuesday evening led SWAT team members to respond to an area of South Fulton, authorities said.

Police officers were responding to a 911 call in the 4400 block of Roosevelt Highway when the shots were fired around 7:20 p.m., South Fulton police spokesman Capt. Derrick Rogers confirmed. As of 9 p.m., no officers had been injured.

Rogers did not say why officers were responding to the location. A description of the shooter was not provided, but officials said the incident is not a threat to the public.

The shooting location is about 10 minutes from I-285 and just outside Union City.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top