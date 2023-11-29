Police: SWAT team responds after shots fired at officers in South Fulton

Shots fired at officers Tuesday evening led SWAT team members to respond to an area of South Fulton, authorities said.

Police officers were responding to a 911 call in the 4400 block of Roosevelt Highway when the shots were fired around 7:20 p.m., South Fulton police spokesman Capt. Derrick Rogers confirmed. As of 9 p.m., no officers had been injured.

Rogers did not say why officers were responding to the location. A description of the shooter was not provided, but officials said the incident is not a threat to the public.