Georgia’s Trump grand juries: Here’s what you need to know

Police: Suspect in Clayton County knife attacks now faces murder charge

Credit: Clayton County Police Department/AJC

Credit: Clayton County Police Department/AJC

By
20 minutes ago
A man accused in a series of knife attacks in Clayton County last week now faces a murder charge in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 44-year-old man.

Lloyd Lee Brown, 32, was arrested the night of Aug. 30 after allegedly attacking people at three locations. Demetrius Johnson was one of those victims, and detectives believe he was killed before the other knife attacks.

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Police were in the area of Tara Boulevard and Ga. 138 around 11:40 p.m. investigating an attack in which Brown is accused of throwing a two-by-four at a victim. During that time, the stabbings were reported about a block away on North Main Street. The 911 caller said one person had already been stabbed, and the suspect was attempting to stab others.

The preliminary investigation found that Johnson had been sitting in his car when Brown began stabbing him through the window, according to police. Brown eventually opened the door and continued stabbing the victim before turning his attention to another nearby vehicle, where four people were sitting, police said. He tried to get inside that car, authorities said, and all the occupants ran away as Brown allegedly followed with the knife.

When police arrived, they said they found Brown still holding the knife with blood on his hands and arms. He immediately complied with their demands to get on the ground, drop the knife and crawl away from the weapon, body camera footage shows.

Investigators said they believe Brown was with Johnson earlier that night, police spokesperson Sgt. Julia Isaac said at the time. Johnson’s body was found around 5:40 a.m. the following day in a parking lot with multiple stab wounds. He had already died.

Brown didn’t initially face charges in the homicide, but after further investigation detectives found enough evidence to add a charge of malice murder, police said. His other charges include five counts of aggravated assault, as well as one count each of hijacking a motor vehicle and criminal damage to property.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

