Cops: Man accused in Jonesboro knife attacks is also prime murder suspect

In a single day last week, a knife attack, an attempted carjacking and a homicide were committed in Clayton County. The same man is suspected in all three incidents, police said Tuesday.

Lloyd Lee Brown, 31, was arrested on multiple charges of aggravated assault, as well as single counts each of hijacking a motor vehicle and criminal damage to property. He is not facing charges in the homicide as of Tuesday, but Clayton police said he is considered “the prime suspect in this case as well.”

The Jonesboro man remains in the county jail without bond.

In body camera footage released by police, Brown had blood on his hands and was carrying a knife when officers approached him Aug. 30 outside a motel on North Main Street near the Jonesboro city limits. Officers were already in the area investigating another attack with a two-by-four when the stabbings were reported at about 11:40 p.m.

“The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was sitting in his vehicle when Mr. Brown approached the vehicle, produced a knife and began stabbing the victim through the window,” police said in a news release. “Mr. Brown then opened the door and continued to stab the victim.”

The attack was not over, according to police. Brown is then accused of turning his attention toward another nearby vehicle occupied by four other victims. He attempted to enter the car, police said, and all the occupants bolted as Brown allegedly followed with the knife.

When he was confronted by police, Brown complied immediately with demands to get on the ground, drop the knife and crawl away from the weapon, video shows.

It was not until later that investigators determined Brown’s alleged connection to the homicide victim. The man was found dead at around 5:40 a.m. the next day in the same block of North Main Street, lying in the parking lot of a business with multiple stab wounds. His name was not released.

Detectives believe Brown was in the company of the victim before he was killed, according to police spokesperson Sgt. Julia Isaac. The deadly stabbing happened Aug. 30 before the other knife attacks, she said.

Police are still investigating the motive behind all three attacks, as well as any connection between Brown and the six victims, Isaac said Tuesday.