Police suspect foul play after Austell woman’s body found near burned car

A 22-year-old woman’s body was located Wednesday, not far from where her family’s car was found burned, according to Cobb County police.

The investigation began around noon when Austell firefighters were called to the intersection of Joe Jerkins Boulevard and Landers Street, right at the corner of George E. Beavers Park, and found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. It was towed to a wrecker yard once the fire was extinguished.

Austell police then went to the address where the vehicle was registered and learned that the owner’s daughter, Beauty Couch, had not been seen since the previous morning. She was the one who most commonly drove the vehicle, police said. Officers went back to where the vehicle was found and searched the area, only to find a body in the woodline.

Cobb police, who were called to take over the investigation, said the body matched the description of Couch.

“Based on the initial scene investigation, foul play is suspected,” a department spokesperson said.

No other details, including the woman’s manner of death, were released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb police tip hotline at 770-499-4111.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.