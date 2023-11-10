Police seeking suspects in multiple violent NW Atlanta robberies

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Police released photos Friday of two men suspected in separate violent robberies in northwest Atlanta in recent weeks, and investigators are asking the public for help locating them.

The first incident took place Oct. 1 in the Marietta Street Artery near Georgia Tech, Atlanta police said. Posing as a good Samaritan, the suspect offered help to a man who had forgotten where he parked his car.

However, once they located it, the suspect pulled out a handgun and stole the victim’s vehicle. The car was recovered several days later, police said.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

The second incident occurred Nov. 5 at a convenience store at 1590 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard, which is about three miles away. Just after 6 a.m., a man went inside and began playing on one of the lottery machines, according to the incident report. The report describes a security video showing the suspect going back and forth from the store counter to the lottery machine.

While the man was still in the store, the clerk stepped out from behind the counter and opened the lottery machine, the report said. The suspect then attacked the clerk, punching him repeatedly in the face and head. After taking money from the machine, the suspect took more money from the cash register and kicked down the door to the office, where he took even more cash, amounting to “a large sum of money,” according to police.

While the suspect was in the office, the clerk attempted to lock the store’s front door, the report said. But the man broke through the door and escaped before police arrived.

The victim, who spoke only limited English, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with multiple head injuries and pain in his side, the report said. He was so badly beaten that he nearly lost consciousness.

Anyone with information on either of these cases can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org. Tipsters do not have to give their names or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

