Police seek suspect who assaulted Gwinnett store clerk with stun gun

Gwinnett County police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a convenience store on Jimmy Carter Boulevard and assaulting the clerk with a stun gun.

Investigators released photos and video Friday of the attack, which took place May 23 at the Lucky Lotto Food Plus at 4142 Jimmy Carter Boulevard. The security camera captured images of the suspect with a short gray beard wearing a red hoodie, jeans and black-framed glasses.

Video footage shows the suspect struggling with the victim for a few seconds before both fall to the ground. In the video, the suspect regains his feet before the victim and uses the stun gun to shock him as the victim tries to scramble away on the floor, repeatedly pleading, “Just one second!”