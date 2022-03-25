Police seek help to solve Atlanta college student’s killing outside funeral banquet

Giles’ family members flanked Woolfolk as he asked for the public’s help. Some of the victim’s relatives dabbed away tears as Woolfolk briefed reporters on the case and talked about Giles.

The family members did not give comments or answer questions during the briefing.

Someone shot Giles in the 200 block of Flat Shoals Avenue in the Reynoldstown neighborhood. Woolfolk called him an “innocent victim” and said he appeared to be the target of a robbery. He would not say if the suspects were able to steal anything from the victim.

Giles was sitting in the driver’s seat of his vehicle when a black car pulled up adjacent to him. Someone in the car fired several shots at Giles’ vehicle and sped away in the sedan, according to investigators.

Woolfolk said others may have been in the car with the suspect at the time of the shooting.

The surveillance video police released Friday showed a black Toyota sedan with a Florida license plate. At one point, a man gets out of the car and walks to the passenger side, in view of the camera. Police said he is a person of interest in the case.

“We want you to pay close attention to his mannerisms, pay close attention to the way that he walks, pay close attention to the shoulders of this individual, which we think are peculiar,” Woolfolk said. “He has broad, wide shoulders in the way that he stands in this vehicle.”

According to police, Giles was set to finish his degree at Savannah State University. He also had a 10-month-old son.

“He was an individual that was very loved by his family and his friends. He loved sports,” Woolfolk said. “We need your help.”

Anyone who has information on the vehicle or the person of interest is asked to call Atlanta police’s homicide unit at 404-546-4235. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.