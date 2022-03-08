Hamburger icon
Man dead after shooting in Reynoldstown neighborhood

Atlanta police were called to 210 Flat Shoals Avenue just after 5 p.m. Monday and found the man dead with a gunshot wound.

Atlanta police were called to 210 Flat Shoals Avenue just after 5 p.m. Monday and found the man dead with a gunshot wound.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
A man is dead after he was shot in the Reynoldstown neighborhood of southeast Atlanta on Monday afternoon, according to police.

Officers were called to 210 Flat Shoals Avenue just after 5 p.m. and found the man, who has not been identified, dead with a gunshot wound, a news release states. The area lies between the neighborhoods of Cabbagetown, Inman Park and Edgewood.

Police did not release any other details about the victim or the incident. Atlanta homicide investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting, the release states.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

