Man dead after shooting in Reynoldstown neighborhood

Officers were called to 210 Flat Shoals Avenue just after 5 p.m. and found the man, who has not been identified, dead with a gunshot wound, a news release states. The area lies between the neighborhoods of Cabbagetown, Inman Park and Edgewood.

Police did not release any other details about the victim or the incident. Atlanta homicide investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting, the release states.