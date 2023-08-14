Police seek help ID’ing suspects in deadly shooting near SW Atlanta venue

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Atlanta police are asking the public for help identifying two suspects in a deadly shooting near an event venue just outside Mechanicsville on Saturday.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. at 555 Whitehall Street, where officers found a man with gunshot wounds. The man, whose name has not been released, was rushed to a hospital but did not survive, police said.

The location, which is near Spelman and Morehouse colleges, is home to The Love Below Speakeasy and several fitness studios, but police have not said if the victim was a patron of any of those businesses.

Late Sunday, police released two stills of gas station security footage showing two men they believe were involved in the shooting. One is wearing a dark-colored T-shirt and shorts with a thick gold chain. The other is wearing a white graphic sweater with light-colored pants and a black cap.

No other details have been released about the suspects, victim or the circumstances of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

