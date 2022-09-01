Police release video of suspects who shot at man after attempted car break-in

According to the incident report, the man saw a white Kia Optima trigger his camera three times between midnight and 1 a.m. The third time, he stepped outside with a handgun to confront the men in the parking area.

The resident can be seen in security footage shouting from the building’s open stairwell at the suspects below. As they drive away, multiple shots are fired in quick succession and the victim can be seen running for cover. As the suspects’ car leaves the frame, the tires can be heard squealing as it speeds away.

No one was injured during the incident, but the gunfire caused damage to the building, police said. The victim did not fire his gun.

Police are asking for help from the public to identify the suspects.

Anyone with information can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.crimestoppersatlanta.org online or texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000.