Police release video of suspects who shot at man after attempted car break-in

The victim saw a white Kia Optima trigger his camera three times between midnight and 1 a.m., and Atlanta police say they are searching for the vehicle.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago
$5K reward offered for information about SW Atlanta incident

Police have released video footage of three suspects who shot at a man who confronted them as they tried to break into his car at a southwest Atlanta apartment building.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrests of the suspects, Atlanta police said.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The video below contains profanity.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Atlanta police are searching for three men suspected of opening fire on a the owner of a car who confronted them during a burglary attempt.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

The shooting took place Aug. 12 around 1 a.m. at a small complex of loft apartments in the 1500 block of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard, police said in a news release. The victim, who lives at the apartment building, told police he saw three men trying to break into his car through his doorbell camera.

According to the incident report, the man saw a white Kia Optima trigger his camera three times between midnight and 1 a.m. The third time, he stepped outside with a handgun to confront the men in the parking area.

The resident can be seen in security footage shouting from the building’s open stairwell at the suspects below. As they drive away, multiple shots are fired in quick succession and the victim can be seen running for cover. As the suspects’ car leaves the frame, the tires can be heard squealing as it speeds away.

No one was injured during the incident, but the gunfire caused damage to the building, police said. The victim did not fire his gun.

Police are asking for help from the public to identify the suspects.

Anyone with information can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.crimestoppersatlanta.org online or texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000.

About the Author

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

