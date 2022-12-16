Police release video of suspected shooter in 15-year-old’s death at Morrow party

The footage shows multiple people at the top of the video frame milling around outside the ECM building before the shooting starts. When the gunshots begin, the crowd scatters and the suspect appears from the bottom of the frame. The suspect can be seen firing multiple times into the area where the crowd was just gathered before turning and running away.

The footage shows the shooting from multiple angles but does not include a view of the person’s face.

Also seen in the footage is a light-colored Dodge Challenger, which investigators believe is connected to the shooting. Police are asking for help finding the Challenger and identifying its driver, but did not specify how the person was linked to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clayton investigators at 770-473-3989.