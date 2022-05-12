Police release photos, videos of suspect in fatal MARTA station shooting

The man can be seen riding a MARTA bus in two separate videos, one which shows him boarding the bus and sitting down, and one in which he exits the bus. He is dressed in all black and is wearing a hoodie and a black mask. He can also be seen carrying a backpack with a distinctive shark’s mouth graphic.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about his identity is asked to call 911 or the Atlanta police homicide unit at 404-546-5511. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.