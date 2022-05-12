Police release photos, videos of suspect in fatal MARTA station shooting

Atlanta police have released photos and videos of a man suspected in a deadly shooting at the Ashby MARTA station Sunday evening. Investigators are asking for the public’s help as they work to identify the man.
The incident took place just before 7:30 p.m. at the MARTA station in northwest Atlanta, police said. Two men got involved in a dispute that escalated to the point where one pulled a gun and shot the other, authorities said.
The victim was taken to the hospital but later died, according to police. His identity has not been released.
The shooter did not remain at the scene, but investigators were able to pull photos and videos of the suspect from MARTA surveillance cameras.
The man can be seen riding a MARTA bus in two separate videos, one which shows him boarding the bus and sitting down, and one in which he exits the bus. He is dressed in all black and is wearing a hoodie and a black mask. He can also be seen carrying a backpack with a distinctive shark’s mouth graphic.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about his identity is asked to call 911 or the Atlanta police homicide unit at 404-546-5511. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
About the Author