Police car among 100 broken into at Atlanta apartment complex

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By
1 hour ago
X

More than 100 vehicles, including a police patrol car, were broken into at a northeast Atlanta apartment complex Saturday morning, police said.

At around 7 a.m., officers were called to Mariposa Lofts located on Montag Circle in Inman Park. There they found countless vehicles with shattered windows and forced entry, according to police. An Atlanta police patrol vehicle also had been broken into.

At least two firearms were stolen during the incident, authorities said. No firearms were stolen from the patrol vehicle.

“Theft from vehicles and auto thefts continue to rise and plague our city because valuables are left in vehicles, and criminals take advantage of these opportunities,” police said, adding that residents should also never leave vehicles running unattended.

No details were released about a potential suspect.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

NEW: Teamsters rally, practice picketing on eve of UPS contract talks5h ago

2 arrested, 1 injured in shooting on University of Georgia campus
5h ago

Credit: TNS

GSP: 2 women killed, another injured in suspected DUI crash in Henry County
5h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Cleanup continues after 2nd day of heavy storm in North Georgia
7h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Cleanup continues after 2nd day of heavy storm in North Georgia
7h ago

Credit: Credit Patricia Murphy

MURPHY: A massive EV plant is coming to rural Ga. Can local towns survive the change?
11h ago
The Latest

2 arrested, 1 injured in shooting on University of Georgia campus
5h ago
GSP: 2 women killed, another injured in suspected DUI crash in Henry County
5h ago
Man fatally shot near food mart in SW Atlanta
7h ago
Featured

Credit: Robb D. Cohen / robbsphotos.com

Entertainer Tony Bennett is remembered in Atlanta for his support of civil rights
EXPLAINED: The controversy behind Jason Aldean’s song ‘Try That in a Small Town’
Amid the hubbub over the movie, meet some metro Atlantans who have a Barbie connection
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top