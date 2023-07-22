Police car among 100 broken into at Atlanta apartment complex

More than 100 vehicles, including a police patrol car, were broken into at a northeast Atlanta apartment complex Saturday morning, police said.

At around 7 a.m., officers were called to Mariposa Lofts located on Montag Circle in Inman Park. There they found countless vehicles with shattered windows and forced entry, according to police. An Atlanta police patrol vehicle also had been broken into.

At least two firearms were stolen during the incident, authorities said. No firearms were stolen from the patrol vehicle.

“Theft from vehicles and auto thefts continue to rise and plague our city because valuables are left in vehicles, and criminals take advantage of these opportunities,” police said, adding that residents should also never leave vehicles running unattended.

No details were released about a potential suspect.

