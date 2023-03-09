X
Driver slams into Clayton County police car as officers work crash on I-75

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

A driver slammed into a Clayton County police car early Thursday but managed to miss two officers already working a crash, the department said.

It was the second time in a week that metro Atlanta officers narrowly missed being struck while investigating interstate crashes.

Around 3:35 a.m., Clayton officers were investigating a hit-and-run crash on I-75 southbound at Forest Parkway, according to police.

“Both officers were outside of the vehicle conducting the investigation,” the department said. “The suspect operating another vehicle, separate from what the officers were currently investigating, drove around several emergency vehicles before striking one Clayton County patrol vehicle, pushing that vehicle into another.”

The patrol car was extensively damaged in the crash. The two officers investigating the initial crash were not injured.

No details were released about possible charges for the driver accused in the crash.

Last week, a Sandy Springs police officer narrowly escaped injury when a driver on I-285 smashed into his stationary patrol car as he worked a separate wreck, officials said.

The driver who hit the patrol car from behind suffered minor injuries, Sandy Springs police said. Despite the patrol car’s lights being activated, the driver hit the police vehicle from behind with enough force to push it into the car involved in the original wreck.

The officer and other driver were both out of their cars and were not injured in the second crash, police said.

