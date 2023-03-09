Driver slams into Clayton County police car as officers work crash on I-75

No details were released about possible charges for the driver accused in the crash.

Last week, a Sandy Springs police officer narrowly escaped injury when a driver on I-285 smashed into his stationary patrol car as he worked a separate wreck, officials said.

The driver who hit the patrol car from behind suffered minor injuries, Sandy Springs police said. Despite the patrol car’s lights being activated, the driver hit the police vehicle from behind with enough force to push it into the car involved in the original wreck.

The officer and other driver were both out of their cars and were not injured in the second crash, police said.