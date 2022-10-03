Police: Man stabs woman to death in Roswell, then steps in front of semi on I-285

Investigators in north Fulton County believe a man stabbed a woman to death and then killed himself by stepping in front of a semi-truck on I-285, police said Monday.
Both Roswell and Sandy Springs police departments are investigating the incidents, which began shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday.
A 911 caller reported a person had been injured at the Midwood Roswell Apartments on Mimosa Boulevard, according to Roswell police spokesman Officer Tim Lupo. Inside an apartment, officers found Rosa Evaristo Perez dead from an apparent stab wound, Lupo said. She was 31.
Family members told investigators they went to check on the woman after receiving confessional messages from a man she knew, police said.
While Roswell investigators attempted to locate the man, Sandy Springs officers responded to a deadly crash on I-285. Investigators determined the man killed was the suspect in the fatal stabbing, Lupo said.
“The preliminary investigation has shown that this person exited from a parked vehicle on westbound I-285, and intentionally stepped into the path of an oncoming semi-truck,” police said in an emailed statement.
The man’s name was not released pending confirmation by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.
While Roswell police investigate the homicide, Sandy Springs police are investigating the crash. Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact those police departments. Anonymous information can also be provided to police through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.org.
