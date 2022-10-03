Police: Man stabs woman to death in Roswell, then steps in front of semi on I-285

Both Roswell and Sandy Springs police departments are investigating the incidents, which began shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday.

A 911 caller reported a person had been injured at the Midwood Roswell Apartments on Mimosa Boulevard, according to Roswell police spokesman Officer Tim Lupo. Inside an apartment, officers found Rosa Evaristo Perez dead from an apparent stab wound, Lupo said. She was 31.