Warrant: Roswell woman, 80, was stabbed multiple times, had blunt force injuries

The day before Judith Miller died, the couple fought over groceries he had bought, Bruce Miller told police. He eventually went to bed and said he slept off and on until 1:30 p.m. the following day. That’s when he said he got up to look for his wife, found her unresponsive by her bed and called 911.

He told police no one else was home at the time, and he was sure there was no intruder. Investigators noted in the warrant that there were no signs of forced entry and no evidence of a struggle within the home.

Police obtained search warrants for his clothes and found bloodstain patterns on his undershirt and shorts, and an initial screening of those stains revealed positive test results for human blood, the warrant states.

Bruce Miller was arrested just one day after his wife was buried Tuesday.

“There were notable inconsistencies in the testimony provided by Bruce Miller that did not match up with further investigative findings,” Roswell police spokesman Officer Tim Lupo told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Miller was denied bond Thursday morning during his first court appearance and remains in the Fulton County Jail.