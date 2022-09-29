ajc logo
X

Warrant: Roswell woman, 80, was stabbed multiple times, had blunt force injuries

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Her husband, Bruce Miller, is charged in her murder

An 80-year-old Roswell woman allegedly killed by her husband suffered several stab wounds and multiple blunt force injuries to her upper body, court records show.

Bruce Miller, 82, was taken into custody by Roswell police Wednesday and has been charged with murder. Nearly two weeks earlier, he called 911 to report finding his wife, Judith, dead inside their home in the 900 block of Oakhaven Drive, police said. At the time, he told investigators his wife’s stab wounds were self-inflicted.

A forensic examination by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office later revealed Judith Miller had sustained a minimum of three stab wounds to the neck, as well as blunt force trauma to her head, shoulders and back, the arrest warrant states. Her Sept. 15 death was ruled a homicide by stabbing.

Bruce Miller told detectives he last spoke to his wife the day before. He described a tumultuous 56-year marriage to police, including one instance in which he admitted to breaking her arm, court records show.

But he denied any involvement in her death.

ExploreRoswell man, 82, charged with murder after reporting wife killed herself

The day before Judith Miller died, the couple fought over groceries he had bought, Bruce Miller told police. He eventually went to bed and said he slept off and on until 1:30 p.m. the following day. That’s when he said he got up to look for his wife, found her unresponsive by her bed and called 911.

He told police no one else was home at the time, and he was sure there was no intruder. Investigators noted in the warrant that there were no signs of forced entry and no evidence of a struggle within the home.

Police obtained search warrants for his clothes and found bloodstain patterns on his undershirt and shorts, and an initial screening of those stains revealed positive test results for human blood, the warrant states.

Bruce Miller was arrested just one day after his wife was buried Tuesday.

“There were notable inconsistencies in the testimony provided by Bruce Miller that did not match up with further investigative findings,” Roswell police spokesman Officer Tim Lupo told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Miller was denied bond Thursday morning during his first court appearance and remains in the Fulton County Jail.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury escorted to their cars after firings3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Investigation probes effort to copy election data in another Georgia county
3h ago

Credit: Facebook

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s husband files for divorce
2h ago

Credit: Hannah Mattix

Deion Sanders on Georgia Tech job: ‘It’s nice to be mentioned’
7h ago

Credit: Hannah Mattix

Deion Sanders on Georgia Tech job: ‘It’s nice to be mentioned’
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / AJC

The Jolt: Herschel Walker moves further right in search of conservative votes
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Roswell man, 82, charged with murder after reporting wife killed herself
4h ago
Man charged with murder in 18-year-old woman’s fatal overdose in Forsyth County
4h ago
3 gunshot victims arrive at 2 Atlanta hospitals within hours, police say
22h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

As Carter Center turns 40, a growing focus on U.S. elections
Georgia DA revisits decades-old murder case against sharecropper
Anti-training center activists vandalize Alabama home of construction executive
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top