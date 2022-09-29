Warrant: Roswell woman, 80, was stabbed multiple times, had blunt force injuries

An 80-year-old Roswell woman allegedly killed by her husband suffered several stab wounds and multiple blunt force injuries to her upper body, court records show.
Bruce Miller, 82, was taken into custody by Roswell police Wednesday and has been charged with murder. Nearly two weeks earlier, he called 911 to report finding his wife, Judith, dead inside their home in the 900 block of Oakhaven Drive, police said. At the time, he told investigators his wife’s stab wounds were self-inflicted.
A forensic examination by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office later revealed Judith Miller had sustained a minimum of three stab wounds to the neck, as well as blunt force trauma to her head, shoulders and back, the arrest warrant states. Her Sept. 15 death was ruled a homicide by stabbing.
Bruce Miller told detectives he last spoke to his wife the day before. He described a tumultuous 56-year marriage to police, including one instance in which he admitted to breaking her arm, court records show.
But he denied any involvement in her death.
The day before Judith Miller died, the couple fought over groceries he had bought, Bruce Miller told police. He eventually went to bed and said he slept off and on until 1:30 p.m. the following day. That’s when he said he got up to look for his wife, found her unresponsive by her bed and called 911.
He told police no one else was home at the time, and he was sure there was no intruder. Investigators noted in the warrant that there were no signs of forced entry and no evidence of a struggle within the home.
Police obtained search warrants for his clothes and found bloodstain patterns on his undershirt and shorts, and an initial screening of those stains revealed positive test results for human blood, the warrant states.
Bruce Miller was arrested just one day after his wife was buried Tuesday.
“There were notable inconsistencies in the testimony provided by Bruce Miller that did not match up with further investigative findings,” Roswell police spokesman Officer Tim Lupo told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Miller was denied bond Thursday morning during his first court appearance and remains in the Fulton County Jail.
