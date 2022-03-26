Police: Man shot, killed at SE Atlanta convenience store in targeted attack

Witnesses told police a man entered the convenience store wearing a mask and gloves. The man walked up to a customer, shot him and proceeded to run away, reports Channel 2.

“We do have an individual who went inside the store,” Homicide Lt. Ralph Woolfolk told the news station. “It appears he had on a mask as well as latex gloves. He was apparently carrying two weapons at the time and expelled a barrage of gunfire on the victim inside.”