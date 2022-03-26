ajc logo
Police: Man shot, killed at SE Atlanta convenience store in targeted attack

Police were called to a convenience store Friday night. A man was shot and killed.

By Liset Cruz
32 minutes ago

A 25-year-old man was shot and killed at a southeast Atlanta convenience store Friday night, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Atlanta police homicide investigators told Channel 2 the man was a targeted victim.

Police were called out to the Texaco gas and convenience store on Clifton Street around 8:30 p.m., according to Atlanta Police Department call records.

Witnesses told police a man entered the convenience store wearing a mask and gloves. The man walked up to a customer, shot him and proceeded to run away, reports Channel 2.

“We do have an individual who went inside the store,” Homicide Lt. Ralph Woolfolk told the news station. “It appears he had on a mask as well as latex gloves. He was apparently carrying two weapons at the time and expelled a barrage of gunfire on the victim inside.”

Investigators are trying to identify the shooter by looking at the surveillance camera videos.

Atlanta police are asking anyone who has information about this incident to call them at 404-614-6544 or contact Greater Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward if their information leads to an arrest or indictment.

Liset Cruz is an intern for Atlanta Now. She is a senior at the University of Georgia majoring in journalism and sociology with minors in Latinx studies and human services. She aspires to become an investigative reporter and cover politics, crime, immigration and civil rights.

