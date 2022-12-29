Police: Man shot, in serious condition, after group fight turns to gunfire

A man remains in serious condition after being shot at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex Wednesday evening, authorities said.
Officers responded to the shooting around 7:30 p.m. at The Hills at Greenbriar Apartments on 2909 Campbellton Road and found the victim wounded. The man, who was not conscious, was taken to an area hospital and he remained in serious condition on Thursday, police said.
The victim was believed to be in the area of a group that started fighting, before it escalated into gunfire, according to authorities. As of Thursday, police had yet to provide details of possible suspects.
The victim was not identified. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
