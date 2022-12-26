Atlanta police investigates two shootings at southwest apartment complex

Two people were injured Sunday night in shootings at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex, police say.
Officers responded to a call of a person shot at 2280 Campbellton Road SW at 1890 Adams House Apartments around 11 p.m. Sunday. According to Atlanta police, a woman with an apparent gunshot wound was found upon arrival.
Officers were unable to locate or gather any information about a possible suspect during the initial response, authorities said. The woman was transported to a local hospital alert, conscious and breathing, police say.
While in route to the incident, officers were notified of a second person being shot in a different area of the same complex. Officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound before he was transported to the hospital conscious and breathing, according to Atlanta police.
Investigators are working to determine if the incidents are connected.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com