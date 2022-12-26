BreakingNews
Hundreds of flights canceled, delayed at Atlanta airport
ajc logo
X

Atlanta police investigates two shootings at southwest apartment complex

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

Two people were injured Sunday night in shootings at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex, police say.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot at 2280 Campbellton Road SW at 1890 Adams House Apartments around 11 p.m. Sunday. According to Atlanta police, a woman with an apparent gunshot wound was found upon arrival.

Officers were unable to locate or gather any information about a possible suspect during the initial response, authorities said. The woman was transported to a local hospital alert, conscious and breathing, police say.

While in route to the incident, officers were notified of a second person being shot in a different area of the same complex. Officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound before he was transported to the hospital conscious and breathing, according to Atlanta police.

Investigators are working to determine if the incidents are connected.

About the Author

Follow Jozsef Papp on twitter

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Abell Images

Ohio State, Georgia arrive for Peach Bowl activities6h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Hundreds of flights canceled, delayed at Atlanta airport
45m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Snow flurries expected in North Georgia to end holiday weekend
3h ago

Credit: TNS

AJC On Campus: Fate of university TikToks, Georgia Tech admissions
7h ago

Credit: TNS

AJC On Campus: Fate of university TikToks, Georgia Tech admissions
7h ago

Arctic blast triggers boil water advisories for metro Atlanta counties
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Hundreds of flights canceled, delayed at Atlanta airport
45m ago
Gas prices in Georgia continue to fall despite holiday travel surge
2h ago
Snow flurries expected in North Georgia to end holiday weekend
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Danny Clinch

10 don’t-miss events in the new year
7h ago
How did Atlanta become the center of the college football universe?
Today's college bowl games
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top