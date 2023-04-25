Police investigating triple shooting, robbery at DeKalb condo complex

DeKalb police responded at around 12:25 a.m. to the Indian Springs Condominiums on Oak Park Lane for a person shot. When officers arrived, they found two men, believed to be in their 40s, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken from the complex in the Candler-McAfee neighborhood to the hospital. Police said they were both in serious to critical condition. A third man, described as being in his 50s, later took himself to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.