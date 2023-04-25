X

Police investigating triple shooting, robbery at DeKalb condo complex

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Three men were hospitalized early Tuesday after being shot during an apparent robbery at a DeKalb County condominium complex, authorities said.

DeKalb police responded at around 12:25 a.m. to the Indian Springs Condominiums on Oak Park Lane for a person shot. When officers arrived, they found two men, believed to be in their 40s, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken from the complex in the Candler-McAfee neighborhood to the hospital. Police said they were both in serious to critical condition. A third man, described as being in his 50s, later took himself to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police said they believe the shooting occurred during a robbery. All three men were not publicly identified and no information was provided about possible suspects.

An investigation is ongoing.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Arrest made in fatal Easter Sunday shooting. The suspect is 13
