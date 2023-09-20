Police investigating 18-year-old’s fatal shooting near Gainesville

By
40 minutes ago
Hall County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old from South Carolina on Tuesday afternoon just south of Gainesville.

Deputies were called to a residential area on Walker Drive near Chicopee Street around 4:30 p.m. and found the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, the Hall sheriff’s office said. They began helping bystanders who were already providing first aid to the victim, who was identified as Junior Gabriel Linares of Greenville, South Carolina.

Firefighters took Linares to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, the sheriff’s office said, but he died at the hospital.

Investigators found a handgun at the scene and interviewed everyone who was in the vicinity when the gun was fired.

“Everyone who was present during the incident is accounted for, and there is no danger to the community,” the sheriff’s office said.

Officials said no one has been arrested and no criminal charges have been filed. No further information was released about the circumstances around the shooting, including who investigators believe might have fired the fatal gunshot. The sheriff’s office did not say if Linares’ gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

About the Author

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

