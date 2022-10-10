Police ID victim in murder case that led to Clayton standoff, K-9 shooting death

After a chase, troopers were able to stop Bolden with a PIT maneuver, causing him to crash on Riverdale Road, the GBI said. State troopers and Clayton sheriff’s deputies at the scene tried to make contact with Bolden inside the crashed car, but he was uncooperative, according to the GBI.

K-9 Figo was sent into the car by his Georgia State Patrol handler, but was shot by Bolden, the GBI said. That led to an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and law enforcement officers, resulting in Bolden being hit and killed, the GBI said.

Figo was seriously injured and ultimately died after being flown to an animal hospital in Sandy Springs.

The GBI has opened an independent investigation into the shooting.