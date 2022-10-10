Police ID victim in murder case that led to Clayton standoff, K-9 shooting death

Clayton County police have shared the identity of a man found dead Thursday afternoon in a case that led to Friday’s SWAT standoff and resulted in the shooting deaths of the murder suspect and a K-9.
Khali Marks, 22, died from multiple gunshot wounds Thursday before officers arrived at the scene, Clayton police said. His suspected shooter, 33-year-old Dexton Bolden, was killed the following day after leading state troopers on a chase and exchanging gunfire with officers from multiple agencies.
According to police, Bolden was driving Marks’ car before being killed in Friday’s shootout.
No further information has been released about the circumstances around Marks’ death, including a motive for his killing or if he and Bolden knew each other.
After Marks was found dead, Bolden was spotted driving the victim’s car on Riverdale Road near I-20, the GBI said in a news release. Bolden was pulled over by state troopers but drove away before they could talk to him.
After a chase, troopers were able to stop Bolden with a PIT maneuver, causing him to crash on Riverdale Road, the GBI said. State troopers and Clayton sheriff’s deputies at the scene tried to make contact with Bolden inside the crashed car, but he was uncooperative, according to the GBI.
K-9 Figo was sent into the car by his Georgia State Patrol handler, but was shot by Bolden, the GBI said. That led to an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and law enforcement officers, resulting in Bolden being hit and killed, the GBI said.
Figo was seriously injured and ultimately died after being flown to an animal hospital in Sandy Springs.
The GBI has opened an independent investigation into the shooting.
