ajc logo
X

Police ID victim in murder case that led to Clayton standoff, K-9 shooting death

Credit: NewsChopper2/Duluth police

Credit: NewsChopper2/Duluth police

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago
Suspect was spotted driving victim’s car, authorities say

Clayton County police have shared the identity of a man found dead Thursday afternoon in a case that led to Friday’s SWAT standoff and resulted in the shooting deaths of the murder suspect and a K-9.

Khali Marks, 22, died from multiple gunshot wounds Thursday before officers arrived at the scene, Clayton police said. His suspected shooter, 33-year-old Dexton Bolden, was killed the following day after leading state troopers on a chase and exchanging gunfire with officers from multiple agencies.

ExploreGBI: Man who shot police K-9 identified after fatal standoff in Clayton

According to police, Bolden was driving Marks’ car before being killed in Friday’s shootout.

No further information has been released about the circumstances around Marks’ death, including a motive for his killing or if he and Bolden knew each other.

After Marks was found dead, Bolden was spotted driving the victim’s car on Riverdale Road near I-20, the GBI said in a news release. Bolden was pulled over by state troopers but drove away before they could talk to him.

After a chase, troopers were able to stop Bolden with a PIT maneuver, causing him to crash on Riverdale Road, the GBI said. State troopers and Clayton sheriff’s deputies at the scene tried to make contact with Bolden inside the crashed car, but he was uncooperative, according to the GBI.

K-9 Figo was sent into the car by his Georgia State Patrol handler, but was shot by Bolden, the GBI said. That led to an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and law enforcement officers, resulting in Bolden being hit and killed, the GBI said.

Figo was seriously injured and ultimately died after being flown to an animal hospital in Sandy Springs.

The GBI has opened an independent investigation into the shooting.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Megan Varner

Kemp allocates nearly all of $4.8 billion in fed COVID-19 funds ahead of election9h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Five keys to Braves’ NLDS series versus Phillies
1h ago

Department of Defense OKs renaming of Fort Gordon, Fort Benning, other military bases
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia fans abuzz about Branson ‘Baby Chubb’ Robinson
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia fans abuzz about Branson ‘Baby Chubb’ Robinson
7h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Monday commute with I-285 lane closures a breeze - it won’t last
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Henri Hollis

UGA student injured in double shooting near campus; Gwinnett man arrested
7m ago
BREAKING: 1 injured in shooting at McDonald’s, DeKalb police say
1h ago
Woman injured in shootout at Atlantic Station was a bystander, police say
5h ago
Featured

Credit: Chris Szagola

Braves Report podcast: Braves vs. Phillies NLDS preview
12h ago
Gridlock Guy: Tips for navigating ‘I-285 Gridlock: Game of Cones’
AJC revamps daily morning newsletter
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top