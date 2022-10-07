BREAKING: Standoff underway between SWAT units, murder suspect in Clayton County

Clayton County SWAT units are engaged in a standoff with a barricaded suspect accused of shooting and killing a man Thursday in Jonesboro, Channel 2 Action News reported.
The suspect is barricaded inside a car at a “very active” scene on Riverdale Road at Flat Shoals Road in College Park, Clayton police told Channel 2. It is not clear if shots have been fired or if anyone has been injured. A crashed car surrounded by law enforcement vehicles could be seen in video footage from NewsChopper 2.
The suspect has been accused of murder after a man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at a home on Kendrick Road, according to police.
Multiple agencies, including Clayton police and the Georgia State Patrol, have responded to the standoff, Channel 2 reported. The GBI is en route.
