ajc logo
X

BREAKING: Standoff underway between SWAT units, murder suspect in Clayton County

Credit: NewsChopper 2

Credit: NewsChopper 2

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 15 minutes ago

Clayton County SWAT units are engaged in a standoff with a barricaded suspect accused of shooting and killing a man Thursday in Jonesboro, Channel 2 Action News reported.

The suspect is barricaded inside a car at a “very active” scene on Riverdale Road at Flat Shoals Road in College Park, Clayton police told Channel 2. It is not clear if shots have been fired or if anyone has been injured. A crashed car surrounded by law enforcement vehicles could be seen in video footage from NewsChopper 2.

ExploreMan found shot dead inside Clayton County home

The suspect has been accused of murder after a man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at a home on Kendrick Road, according to police.

Multiple agencies, including Clayton police and the Georgia State Patrol, have responded to the standoff, Channel 2 reported. The GBI is en route.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jefferson High School Football

BREAKING: 2nd arrest made in shooting death of Jefferson High football standout1h ago

Tex McIver denied bond ahead of 2nd murder trial
2h ago

Credit: Meg Kinnard / AP

The Jolt: Republican voters react to Herschel Walker turmoil
5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Bradley’s Buzz: For the first and last time, Harsin brings Auburn to Athens
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Bradley’s Buzz: For the first and last time, Harsin brings Auburn to Athens
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Inmate in Georgia’s maximum security prison accused of impersonating billionaires to...
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

1 arrested, 2 sought in fatal shooting outside Clayton County barbershop
26m ago
BREAKING: 2nd arrest made in shooting death of Jefferson High football standout
1h ago
Cops: Georgia woman evading arrest with child in car hits, injures 2 officers
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC file

Marginal gain in Georgia’s high school graduation rate
Children in Crisis: How Georgia’s mental health system is failing kids
7h ago
Traffic warning: Major I-285 lane closure to begin Saturday near GA 400
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top