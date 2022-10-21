Police ID driver accused of fleeing traffic stop, killing 2 in Midtown

Bernard Yarbrough, 22, was arrested at the scene, according to police. His name and charges were released Friday and also include eluding police, reckless driving and a headlight violation, authorities said.

The crash happened about 2:30 a.m. at Northside Drive and 14th Street after Yarbrough, driving a Toyota RAV4, fled from an Atlanta officer, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The officer tried to initiate a traffic a few blocks north at 17th Street.