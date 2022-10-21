ajc logo
Police ID driver accused of fleeing traffic stop, killing 2 in Midtown

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

A driver accused of fleeing a traffic stop and causing a deadly crash at a Midtown intersection Thursday is facing several charges, including two counts of vehicular homicide, Atlanta police said.

Bernard Yarbrough, 22, was arrested at the scene, according to police. His name and charges were released Friday and also include eluding police, reckless driving and a headlight violation, authorities said.

The crash happened about 2:30 a.m. at Northside Drive and 14th Street after Yarbrough, driving a Toyota RAV4, fled from an Atlanta officer, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The officer tried to initiate a traffic a few blocks north at 17th Street.

Yarbrough put his turn signal on to indicate he was pulling over, according to police. But instead, he continued on, running a red light and crashing into a Mitsubishi SUV, according to police. Two people inside the Mitsubishi were killed.

The crash killed the Uber vehicle’s driver, 39-year-old Guillermo Bracho Barrios, and the front-seat passenger, 27-year-old Gemini Jerome Jackson, according to police. Three back-seat passengers were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Yarbrough was also injured and taken to Grady. He had not been booked into the Fulton jail Friday afternoon.

The crash remains under investigation.

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

